Dozens of local people have been celebrated for their tireless efforts to improve the community at the third annual Our Town Awards night.

Awards were handed out to the cogs who help keep the borough’s thriving voluntary and community sector moving, as well as the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to quietly make a difference.

People such as Tracey and Neil Barker, who have acted as a rock providing support for their neighbour and nominator who, as a care leaver, was struggling to find her feet.

Brighter Better Orrell scooped the community initiative of the year award for their commitment to the local area and youngsters from Christ Church Pennington CE Primary school’s eco-club were crowned the borough’s environmental champions.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “Our communities are one of our strongest assets here in Wigan borough and we’re so proud that the community spirit which was so prevalent during the pandemic remains strong three years on.

“The atmosphere at the Our Town Awards is always absolutely buzzing, and this year was no different. It was fantastic to see so many of our community champions come together to celebrate their achievements and receive well-deserved congratulations. Everyone shortlisted should feel incredibly proud of themselves.”

The awards took place at The Edge in Wigan and were attended by hundreds of local people and groups.

Rising stars Lizzie Sammut and fundraiser Erica Parkinson were all recognised in the young person of the year category as well as award winner Nathan Kellett of Aspull Wrestling Club.

Greenmount Projects was named business of the year for its commitment to community wealth-building, and Dionne Doherty from Complete Kindness CIC in Tyldesley received the health and social care hero award.

Nathan Kellett won the young person of the year award although all fellow finalists were recognised.

Meanwhile, the Leader’s award was presented to representatives from Wigan’s branch of Survivors of Bereavement to Suicide (SOBs).

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “Throughout the month of September, we marked the month of hope – a month dedicated to encouraging open conversations around suicide and encouraging hope.

“That’s why it was so incredibly timely that this year’s Leader’s Award was awarded to SOBs, and it was an honour to present it to Lisa, Dianne, Noel and Janet who are so dedicated to supporting those affected by suicide. Encouraging hope is certainly something that the team at SOBs do.”

