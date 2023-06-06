News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Community pulls together to tackle long grass at Wigan church

Residents in a Wigan village are pulling together to tame their increasingly-overgrown church grounds.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Haigh St David’s Church has always relied on volunteers to cut the grass so parishioners can visit and remember loved ones.

Church warden Brian Delap said there had been some “fabulous volunteers” over the years, but that had now “dwindled to a couple of mature residents” and more help was needed.

Read More
Wigan firm fined £80,000 after employee's fingers partially severed in machinery
Haigh St David's Church is teaming up with Bolton’s Funeral Directors, ward councillors and One House Community Centre to tackle its long grassHaigh St David's Church is teaming up with Bolton’s Funeral Directors, ward councillors and One House Community Centre to tackle its long grass
Haigh St David's Church is teaming up with Bolton’s Funeral Directors, ward councillors and One House Community Centre to tackle its long grass
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it has become increasingly difficult to manage the grass, Bolton’s Funeral Directors, the church, ward councillors and One House Community Centre came together to tackle the problem.

And they hope a real team effort will lead to the church grounds looking marvellous this summer.

Caris Jobson, from Bolton’s Funeral Directors, said: “The good weather has really encouraged things and we needed to do something.

“So on June 18 we are having a community mow day, which coincides with Father’s Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are not just a business – we live here and the community means everything to us.”

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward councillor Laura Flynn said: “It’s great when we all come together.

“Teamwork between local businesses, our churches, community centre and local councillors really does make our local areas the great places they are to live.

“We are committed to support the volunteers new and old and we have committed a large sum of money to renew the grass-cutting equipment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to volunteer is asked to see Kathleen March, manager of the One House Community Centre in Aspull. The centre is open from 9am to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Related topics:ResidentsCommunityBoltonWigan