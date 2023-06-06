Haigh St David’s Church has always relied on volunteers to cut the grass so parishioners can visit and remember loved ones.

Church warden Brian Delap said there had been some “fabulous volunteers” over the years, but that had now “dwindled to a couple of mature residents” and more help was needed.

Haigh St David's Church is teaming up with Bolton’s Funeral Directors, ward councillors and One House Community Centre to tackle its long grass

As it has become increasingly difficult to manage the grass, Bolton’s Funeral Directors, the church, ward councillors and One House Community Centre came together to tackle the problem.

And they hope a real team effort will lead to the church grounds looking marvellous this summer.

Caris Jobson, from Bolton’s Funeral Directors, said: “The good weather has really encouraged things and we needed to do something.

“So on June 18 we are having a community mow day, which coincides with Father’s Day.

“We are not just a business – we live here and the community means everything to us.”

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward councillor Laura Flynn said: “It’s great when we all come together.

“Teamwork between local businesses, our churches, community centre and local councillors really does make our local areas the great places they are to live.

“We are committed to support the volunteers new and old and we have committed a large sum of money to renew the grass-cutting equipment.”

