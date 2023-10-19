Community rallies round for fund-raiser to honour much-loved Wigan dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father-of-one Paul Arstall died at home last month after a battle with lung cancer.

The 46-year-old, who was also affectionately known as Bert, was diagnosed with the disease just over a year ago.

His brother-in-law Stuart Fairclough said: “Paul was a son, brother, father to Leon Coghlin, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, who was happy-go-lucky and would do anything for anyone.

Paul, right with son Leon

“He was loved throughout the communities of Standish, Shevington and Appley Bridge.

“Paul was diagnosed with lung cancer just over 12 months ago and went through treatment, which initially shrunk the cancer.

"Sadly, a few months ago the cancer aggressively spread and he then started a second dose of treatment. Unfortunately it had to be stopped due to the effect that this was having on his health.

Paul with his siblings Kelly, Kevin and Zena

"On September 29 Paul lost his fight and passed away at home with his family and close friends.”

After hearing of Paul’s death, The Black Bull in Standish has arranged a charity event on Saturday in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which was Paul's chosen charity.

Manager Louise Saile will be having her ponytail cut off and donating it to the Little Princess Trust.

Businesses have come together to donate their services for a raffle, where ticket sales have raised £940 so far. Tickets can be purchased at the Black Bull, The Lychgate and LA Beauty, all in Standish, as well as at the event, which begins at 7pm.

There will also be live music by singer Neil Dunlop.