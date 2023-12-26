Competition for Wiganers to showcase their strength to be held next year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Big Mak Strength Gym, alongside Wigan Warriors, is hosting an event at Robin Park Arena in which individuals will have the opportunity to compete in various categories for the chance to be crowned King or Queen of the Pies.
While the gym is strongman focused but can also provide people with strength and conditioning, bodybuilding and powerlifting training thanks to a number of personal trainers on site. A number of members are also national level athletes and recently competed in the World Championships at the start of December.
The competition is expected to be held in the summer of 2024 and legs of the event include:
- Max log – Most weight that can be lifted overhead
- Deadlift ladder – consisting of four different deadlift bars that increase in weight
- Sandbag load into truck push – A sandbag will be picked up and loaded into a truck before closing the truck lid and pushing the vehicle down the running track
- Monster dumbbell – An oversized dumbbell focused on number of reps
- Atlas stones
Classes range from first-timers to opens, with the latter being the top level and a final deadlift of around 360kg, compared to first timers at 200kg. Anyone is welcome to join in the competition in a category that suits them, with inexperienced and those who have not trained for a period of time choosing the lower categories.
Mike Arkwright and David Clarke own Big Mak Strength and said: “We helped run a competition in Blackpool last year and had people from Scotland and Kent attend. There was about 95 people entered and 300 turned up on the day, with the help of Wigan Warriors I hope we can have a good event. Anyone can take part as long as they’re in the appropriate class for their experience.
"It’ll be run over the course of two days with a couple of men classes on each day, the same as women.”