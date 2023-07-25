Concern as Wigan residents among those most likely to search for financial help online

Research by CMC Markets, analysing Google Search trends, revealed people in Wigan did 4,049 monthly searches per 100,000 individuals, with a strong emphasis on finding help to cover their bills.

More than three million people across the UK are reliant on high-cost credit, with around 23m adults not believing they will be able to save anything in the next few years.

Angela Fishwick, CEO of Unify Credit Union

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Fishwick, chief executive of Unify Credit Union, has highlighted the help available to people in Wigan to prevent them using high-cost credit.

Savings accounts and affordable loans are available, with credit unions encouraging people to save money alongside making loan repayments and focusing on the long-term financial well-being of their members.

She said: “With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people living in our community are experiencing a real squeeze and are unsure where to turn for help with any extra expenses. The concern is that search engines will drive people towards high-cost credit options which will only add to people’s financial strain in the long term.

"With credit unions you can borrow when you need to and build savings when you can afford to. Taking on further credit may not be the best option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad