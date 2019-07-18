Concern grows for missing woman with Wigan links

Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for a missing woman who has links to the borough.

Kimberley Sloan, 22 was last seen at her home address on Berkeley Street, Nelson, at 5pm on July 17.

She is described as white, fair skinned, well built, 5ft 7ins tall, with black hair.

Kimberley has links to Preston and Wigan as well as Nelson.

Police are concerned as Kimberley has missed an important hospital appointment.

PC Jade Wolstenholme, of East police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Kimberley as this is out of character for her. I would appeal to anyone who sees her or who knows where she might be to get in touch. I would also ask Kimberley herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call police on 01282 472479 quoting log 1258 of July 17th or 999 for immediate sightings.