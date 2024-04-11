Concerns grow for missing Wigan man
The family of a missing Wigan man are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.
Bernard McDerra was last seen between 11am and 1pm today (Thursday April 11).
The 76-year-old is believed to have left his home address in the Scholes/Lower Ince area on his red road bike.
Anyone with information surrounding Bernard’s whereabouts or any sightings of him, should contact Greater Manchester Police using 999 quoting incident number 1864-11042024.