Concerns grow for welfare of missing Wigan woman

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an appeal to try and find a woman missing from her Wigan home.

Danielle Bamford, 22, is described as a white female, 5ft 3ins tall, with brown/blond hair down to her shoulders.

She is thought to be wearing a green/brown leather jacket.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information on Danielle’s whereabouts should call police on all 101 quoting incident log 3078-09072024

Related topics:PoliceWigan