Police have issued an appeal to try and find a woman missing from her Wigan home.

Danielle Bamford, 22, is described as a white female, 5ft 3ins tall, with brown/blond hair down to her shoulders.

She is thought to be wearing a green/brown leather jacket.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe and well.

