Coronation Street stars to cut ribbon at new Wigan sweetshop

The shop has a wide selection of sweets

Grandad Jim's, which is based on Standishgate, will welcome customers for the first time.

Owner, Andy Dickinson, is looking forward to opening his fourth shop and says it will embrace Wigan’s sweet heritage.

He said: “This is probably the most exciting one as it is the biggest. We’ve got more stock than we have ever had before. We’ve been for a tour round the Uncle Joe's factory. We are getting their whole range because they make all their ingredients themselves in Wigan.

Grandad Jim's will open its Wigan shop this Saturday

“I would always go local before turning to bulk buying from abroad or other parts of the country. I keep it close to home."

The first shop was opened in Leyland, before expanding to Chorley and Horwich.

Alan Halsall, who currently plays Tyrone Dobbs, and Tisha Merry, who played Steph Britton, will be there to cut the ribbon to open the latest branch of Grandad Jims.

Mr Dickinson said: “Tisha (Merry) is from Leyland and when I had the one shop, she was a regular customer. Even when she became famous she still came in, and was our special guest for the Chorley opening.

“We’re expecting a big crowd on the day. We’ve got a big banner in the window telling people and we have posted it on Facebook.”

The shop is named in honour of Mr Dickinson’s grandad, with the owner keen for people to get a family feel when visiting.

“I wanted to name it after a family member. Despite not starting the business, he did like his humbugs. He used to take me up the street where the shop is based in Leyland because it was always full of local businesses which he took me into.”

“My wife makes all the special gifts we do, such as the hamper baskets and gift boxes. A lot of people say why don’t we franchise, but we would lose that personal touch.”

The shop also has some noticeable features inside it, including a model railway.

“The idea comes from when I had a meal in the Railway near Euxton and they had a steam train going round the pub. The man who did it is local so I asked if he would put one in my shop."