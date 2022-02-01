Coronation Street The Tour returns after two years away

Coronation Street The Tour will welcome back guests from Saturday March 12, promising a trip down the nation’s most loved street to discover the hidden world that lies behind the camera lens.

Following a two-year hiatus, general tickets have now been released for official tours from this spring, which will run on select weekends throughout the year.

Guests will, once again, have the chance to explore the sensational external sets at MediaCityUK, on a guided tour which takes in Coronation Street, Rosamund Street and Victoria Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronation Street the tour

Stepping onto the largest working television lot in the country, fans will become immersed in the familiar surroundings of the Rovers Return, Roys Rolls, Underworld and The Kabin as they follow in the footsteps of their favourite characters.

Recalling stories from yesteryear as each tour takes a trip down memory lane, guides will share the secrets from behind-the-scenes, point out the locations of iconic storyline moments, give the latest low-down of who lives where and who’s up to no-good and ensure everyone gets that selfie on the street, all as part of the 90-minute experience.

Steve Masters, the general manager of Continuum Attractions which operates the tour, said: “Even with all the drama unfolding on our screens over the last couple of years, those cobbles haven’t half been quiet and we’ve missed sharing them with all our guests!

"But, it’s going to be well worth the wait and we look forward to welcoming our first guests back on the street next month.”

Like the rest of the leisure and tourism industry, tours of the Coronation Street set were postponed back in the spring of 2020 as the country went into lockdown.

For the safety of all, the site has operated as a closed set to critical production staff ever since. Now, nearly two years to the day, the tour is looking forward to welcoming guests back to Weatherfield on select dates throughout the year.

For more information on current availability and to book your tickets, visit their website.