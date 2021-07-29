Coronavirus pandemic failed to stop the music for Wigan singer

Actor and singer-songwriter Adam Dickinson, who was born and raised in Wigan had been performing as Paul Simon in The Simon and Garfunkel Story, a theatre production showcasing the duo’s illustrious careers and enduring songbook.

But the international tour was called off due to the pandemic.

Instead, the 26-year-old decided to use his time to write and record five original songs.

Adam said: “I have always dreamed of writing and recording my own music.

“Despite the disappointment of the tour being halted indefinitely, I saw an opportunity to fulfil this life-long dream.

“I poured my heart and soul into five original songs and I am delighted with the response I have received so far.”

He self-published his first song, entitled Last One Left, earlier this year.

And his latest single No Tears No Fears and its accompanying music video have now been released.

Adam was supported by a band of musicians playing on this song and a family team to put together the video, filmed at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa in Chester.

He credited his brother Ryan, from production company Palmhouse Media, and his girlfriend Charlotte, who appeared in the video, for their support.

Adam discovered his passion and love for singing and playing instruments at a young age.

In 2017, he graduated with a master’s degree from Guildford School of Acting.

He landed the role of Paul Simon in The Simon and Garfunkel Story, which is a concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time.

The role made him fall in love with their music, and folk music more generally, which combined with his pop and country influences as he wrote his songs.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story will be performed at The Edge in Wigan on January 14.