On October 27, cabinet members formally accepted the offer of a £3.78m lottery grant towards its Heritage, Nature and People Project and committed to providing more than £2m in match funding from council budgets.

The funding will facilitate the transformation of the derelict Bothy cottages and yard, which have been out of use for more than decade, into a community, training and volunteering zone.

It will also restore the Grade II* listed Plantation gates and Lodges, as well as creating a new Woodland Hub offering outdoor adventure activities plus a refreshment kiosk and toilets for visitors.

Left to right: Keith Bergman (general manager, Haigh Woodland Park), Coun David Molyneux MBE (Leader, Wigan Council) and Stuart Holden (Be Well Wigan service manager) outside the Plantation Gates

It comes in addition to £4m already set aside for external renovation works at Haigh Hall as part of plans to turn the landmark into a top-class arts, culture and heritage visitor destination – an ambition the local authority hopes will be supported by £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for Communities and Neighbourhoods, said: “We are absolutely delighted to support such an incredible project that will enhance our wonderful ancient woodland and deliver so many brilliant benefits for local people.

“Haigh Woodland Park is already such a special place loved by many and this investment will ensure we can rightly celebrate its rich and unique heritage while positioning it for an even brighter future as a hive of community activity and a place where more and more people of all ages can experience the outdoors and connect with nature.

The plantations at Haigh Hall

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everybody who has worked so hard to put these plans together, and once again thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their magnificent support.”

This latest funding commitment includes over £1.6m from the council’s capital budget plus a further £520,520 in revenue contributions over five years.

Other elements of the project include footpath repairs, educational tools detailing the park’s unique past, and a new play trail designed for young visitors and families to explore and appreciate the site’s natural beauty and biodiversity.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in September 2023, with the majority of elements due to be completed by May 2024.

The design for the new community pavilion at Bothy yard

The redevelopment of the Bothy cottages and yard area is expected to finish by December 2024.

Meanwhile, a decision on the Haigh Hall Levelling Up Fund bid is expected before the end of the year.

