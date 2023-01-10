Council gives dates for work on £130m Wigan town centre redevelopment completion

The controversial Galleries redevelopment has been a polarising topic in the borough, but promises a hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, ten-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf as well as shops and offices.

The £130m site will sit off Market Street – where the old Galleries shopping centre lies vacant. The plan by Wigan Council has been met with scepticism along the way from some residents who think this is what the council wants, not them.

An artist's impression of how part of the completed Galleries25 complex will look

There was even concern – voiced by local group Friends of Wigan Town Centre – around whether funding was in place to do the work and if contractors had even been assigned to the job – but this was refuted by Wigan Council.

Nevertheless, the town hall has now given a glimpse at the schedule for the works being carried out. The demolition process, that started in late 2022, will take 18 months to complete before construction starts.

A local authority spokesman said: “The first phase of the demolition works is an 18-month programme, which began in July 2022. The intention is that ground, substructure and enabling works for new buildings will also begin during this phase as plots are cleared, to provide the platform for above ground construction of the various new buildings to come forward.

“The new market hall is targeted to be the first new construction building to complete in 2024. A second phase of demolition will begin on the existing market hall once the new Market Hall is open and trading.

The area currently occupied by Woodcock Square looking towards the Queen's Hall on Market Street

“This is a phased build programme, which the Council and our developer partner Cityheart are committed to completing as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the Galleries shopping centre was granted in November 2021 and looks to provide a vibrant new retail, leisure, commercial destination in the heart of town centre, the council stated.