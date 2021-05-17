Council van gets stuck under low bridge in Wigan

The incident was posted to social media on Monday afternoon.

A picture appeared to show a white van wedged beneath the low bridge on Prescott Street.

Other images and video footage posted online showed it was a local authority vehicle that had got stuck before being parked up a short distance from the bridge with significant damage to its roof.

The van stuck beneath the low bridge on Prescott Street

Wigan Council said fortunately nobody had been injured in the incident.

Paul Barton, director for environment at the town hall, said: “We’re aware of a road traffic accident concerning one of our street scene vehicles and employees. Thankfully, there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

“Our supervisor is on site providing support to the person involved in the collision and Network Rail has assessed the safety of the bridge.

"The accident will be fully investigated, however, we are just grateful that nobody has been hurt.”

The height of the railway bridge, along with its narrow width, has caught out numerous motorists in the past.

Last year Network Rail issued a plea to drivers to know the height of their vehicles to prevent them becoming stuck there.