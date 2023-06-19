News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Councillors' fears over lack of action taken on "dangerous" pothole in Wigan township

Wigan councillors have shared concerns over a failure to fix a dangerous pothole in their township.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The fact that it hasn’t been is because there is a debate whether it is on council highway or an unadopted road.

Couns George Davies and Ray Whittingham say the hole, at the junction of Greenfield Avenue and unadopted Quaker’s Place in Standish, is posing a risk to drivers and pedestrians in the area.

Read More
Former Wigan election candidate found guilty of harassment after court no-show
The pothole on Greenland Avenue measures around six inches deep.The pothole on Greenland Avenue measures around six inches deep.
The pothole on Greenland Avenue measures around six inches deep.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A hazard that has been present for several years, it is affecting the day-to-day life of those in the area, they say.

One resident says she is having to drive directly over it daily as it is in line with her driveway.

And others try to avoid it by mounting the pavement which of course poses a serious risk to pedestrians. This is particularly so with the pothole being at the intersection of two roads as garden walls and fences make it doubly difficult to see pedestrians.

Coun Davies said: “There’s so much traffic coming through especially those who attend Woodfold Primary School, for many many years we’ve been trying to get these potholes sorted and these dangers need to be eliminated.

Residents are worried due to drivers moutning the pavement to avoid it.Residents are worried due to drivers moutning the pavement to avoid it.
Residents are worried due to drivers moutning the pavement to avoid it.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m sure that the council has responsibility over safety measures. Unadopted roads need to be looked at but the dangers must be a priority.”

The pothole is 6ins deep and so can cause considerable damage to cars such as buckled wheels, cracks, lumps in the tyre, cracked alloys and it can knock out the tracking and wheel balancing.

A report from the RAC suggests a third of all damage to vehicles is caused by potholes.

Coun Whittingham said: “People who try to get out at the traffic lights at the end of Green Lane are using Greenland Avenue to get out, this piece of land must be in Greenland Avenue. This particular pothole has been an issue for around five or six years now.”

Julie Middlehurst, assistant director for infrastructure at Wigan Council, said: “We are aware of a number of reported defects that are located on Quakers Place, Standish.

“The council will be carrying out additional safety inspections of the adopted highway and the land which the council is responsible for maintaining. Any defects that meet the council’s policy for repair will actioned as appropriate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, there is a section of the road in Quakers Place which is unadopted and the council is not responsible for maintaining this section of the road. However, the council is trying to identify the landowners who are responsible for this unadopted section of road and will aim to bring these matters to their attention.

“We encourage residents to report potholes and other environmental issues via MyAccount. They can do so by visiting: wigan.gov.uk/MyAccount.”

Related topics:CouncillorsWiganRay WhittinghamStandish