Homelessness can happen to anyone and preventing it is everyone’s responsibility, a senior Wigan councillor says.

And fresh approach to tackling homelessness has been adopted by full council.

The strategy, which outlines plans up to 2030, focuses on early intervention, including increasing access to affordable and safe secure accommodation.

It highlights the challenges facing local authorities, such as rising housing and private rental prices alongside cost-of-living pressures.

"It is important to respond to homelessness, not with judgement, but with humanity," said Coun Gambles

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said the local authority and its partners are “treating people with dignity, not as statistics”.

She added: “Through early intervention, financial advice and community outreach, we are stopping homelessness before it starts. Prevention is the most powerful solution of all.

“Homelessness is a word that carries weight, assumptions and stigma. But the truth is simple and powerful: homelessness can happen to any one of us.

“A lost job, a family breakdown, a health crisis; none of us are immune to the twists and turns life can take.

“That’s why it’s so important to respond, not with judgement but with humanity.”

The Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2025-2030 was approved by members.

In addition to focusing on providing safe and secure accommodation, objectives include improving outcomes for those in need and raising awareness of homelessness’s causes.

It spotlights strong working relationships with organisations in the public and private sectors and the recent establishment of a Partnership Board.

Wigan Council’s work with private landlords was also highlighted, given that section 21 “no fault” evictions from the private rented sector remain a significant cause of homeless applications, alongside domestic abuse and relationship breakdowns.

Coun Gambles said: “This strategy is a comprehensive piece of work produced in partnership with a variety of organisations from the voluntary, community and charity sector along with public and private bodies.

“It comes out very strongly and precisely that preventing homelessness is everybody’s responsibility.

“Through our partnerships with organisations like The Brick, Citizens Advice and housing associations, we are providing real solutions; such as emergency accommodation, tenancy support, outreach services and pathways into employment.

“And we are seeing results. More people are moving off the streets and into homes. More individuals are receiving the mental health and addiction support they need.

“More lives are being turned around, because we are treating people with dignity.”