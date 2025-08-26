A Wigan couple are to make a surprise break with age-old traditions – by marrying at Wigan’s crematorium chapel.

The historic building has borne witness to countless thousands of ceremonies at which families and friends have gathered, but only to bid farewell to departed loved ones. Never before has it hosted a wedding service.

But funeral director Diane Davies and fiancé Craig Winstanley think it will be the ideal, intimate setting for their happy day and stress that this is not a stunt.

In fact the Orrell couple have the full backing of Wigan Council, as well as relatives and pals, and say they might now inspire others planning to tie the knot to consider it as a valid venue.

Diane, 43, works for Varty’s Funeral Directors in Ince, just down the road from the Cemetery Road chapel and it is no surprise that this is her idea.

Asked whether this was a strange, even ghoulish, undertaking, she said: “Absolutely not. This is not a gimmick; we are not trying to be quirky.

"Craig has been married before and I am a Catholic and we were looking at various options, such as Haigh Hall and Holland Hall, but what we wanted was a quaint little chapel.

"With my work I am down there on a daily basis, it’s a lovely place with fabulous staff. And it can be like any church: not just for grief but for celebration too.

"When I have told people about the plans, they have all said ‘really? What a great idea’ and Wigan Council has been happy to give consent too.”

Diane and 37-year-old Craig, who works in care for the local authority, met at the Running Horses pub in Orrell 18 months ago.

Because the bride’s father Geoff Davies has passed away, her 23-year-old son Lewis will give her away, although the chapel’s Obitus sound system will be deployed to play a recording of singer Geoff performing the Beatles song And I Love Her as they process in.

It had been feared mum May wouldn’t be attending either because she was put on palliative care some time ago, but Diane says that she has rallied remarkably and will now be there to look on proudly.

Diane’s boss Bill Varty will be the minister officiating (the legal formalities involving register-signing will take place on a separate occasion) and so many people that she knows are contributing.

She said: “The crematorium staff will be doing the doors and music; a retired florist who used to work with the company is doing out the chapel with flowers; while memorial jeweller Bernadette Breheny has made our two bespoke wedding rings which incorporate a lock of each others’ hair. She has also made my engagement ring and I have also had it tattooed on my finger so it is still there when I need to take it off.”

The wedding takes place on Saturday, August 30 and 75 guests have been invited, with the reception afterwards in the Brick Community Stadium Marquee. A honeymoon in Prague is also booked.

Diane said: “It is going to be a lovely day. Perhaps other people will now consider using the chapel, including those whose loved ones have had funerals there and want to feel close to them on such a special occasion.”