Covid dents Wigan charity’s festive income but not spirits

Is that really Santa on Zoom?!

Bookings to meet Santa Claus rolled in throughout December despite the difficult circumstances caused by the virus which meant many encounters took place online.

Sadly the club was unable to undertake supermarket collections or sing carols and restrictions over the operation of the Carol Float had to be put in place.

But still Wigan people expressed their delight. One collector said: “This year, more than others I have done over the years, was very special and emotional. We did the right thing to go ahead against all the odds. It was so difficult but so worthwhile, so many grateful parents and children.”

Rotary's Santa had to do a lot of his work remotely last month

Wigan Rotary president Santi Nandi said: “I would like to thank all the parents, grandparents, children and friends who met Santa via Zoom or on the float.

“Thank you for the generosity in supporting us in this second year of the zoom venture.

“Along with the takings from our famous float collection this will enable Wigan Rotary Club to continue their support for local, national and international charities to which we are committed.”

Nearly £5,000 was raised - which pales compared to pre-Covid collections, but with all the restrictions plus lousy weather, organisers said they could hold their heads high.