They are organised by MissPlaces CIC, Craft Hive CIC and Wigan Borough Communities Team, with support from Wigan Council's Supporting Communities Fund.

Amanda Robinson, lead director at MissPlaces CIC, said her organisation was established in 2017 after recognising that women's mental health service provision was limited within the Wigan borough and often poor mental health was a barrier for women accessing community groups.

She said: "As a counsellor, I offer emotional support and well-being workshops alongside more hands-on practical craft based workshops and activities.

"The workshops have helped women feel more confident, make new friends, learn new skills and to improve their relationship with themselves."

Amanda has teamed up with Ali Gaskell, director of Craft Hive CIC, founded in 2023 after crafting helped Ali through a mentally tough time.

The pair realised they shared similar values, objectives and were passionate about working together on a project so after successfully applying for funding from the Wigan Council's Community Support Fund, ReMake Together workshop was formed.

ReMake Together is a 12-week project, welcoming women in the Wigan borough. Each week they can learn new craft skills, working with recycled materials and repurposing household items, meeting new people and have a chat and a brew.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “Community organisations are the lifeblood of our borough, made up of local people who truly know and understand what benefits our residents the most.

"We couldn’t be prouder to be supporting them through the Supporting Communities Fund.

"This fund supports community groups to deliver activities with the aim of improving wellbeing through reducing loneliness and promoting community cohesion.

"There is up to £2,000 of funding available to grassroots organisations who are working within our borough to help tackle inequalities and help our communities to flourish.”

1 . Re-Make Together Free sessions at Bickershaw Community Club, Monday 10.30am to 12pm, everyone welcome. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Re-Make Together Re-Make Together is organised by MissPlaces CIC, Craft Hive CIC and Wigan Borough Communities Team, with support from Wigan Council's Supporting Communities Fund. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Re-Make Together Re-Make Together is a creative craft session using recycled materials, free sessions at Bickershaw Community Club, Monday 10.30am to 12pm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales