Creative masterclasses with industry professionals launched to inspire young people in Wigan
Everyday – an arts organisation in Wigan town centre – is running a new initiative called Everyday Creatives, which aims to give people aged 15 to 25 opportunities to gain experience in creative workplaces, develop arts leadership skills and enjoy creative and cultural activities.
It is being run with support from Wigan Council and all of the events and activities in the programme are completely free.
The first series of events will run over the next few months and will be Everyday Creatives Masterclasses, featuring practitioners and professionals working in creative careers.
They will share their experiences, answer questions and conduct workshops.
The programme of events is:
- Thursday, November 30, film-makers from Wigan-based Northern Heart Films
- Thursday, December 14, writer and performer Louise Fazackerley
- Thursday, January 11, creatives panel with Louise Robson, Keisha Thomson, Jonny Davenport and Wigan Council's culture team
- Thursday, February 8, collage artist Alice Thickett, aka Keith Bloody Mary
- Thursday, March 14, visual artist Ella Louise Jones
An Everyday spokesman said: “We're thrilled about the events and guests we have lined up. They are really inspiring individuals and we're hoping the participants will think so too.”
The events are free to attend and will be held in the community room at The Old Courts, on Crawford Street, Wigan.
They will begin at 5pm with drinks, free pizza and networking opportunities, before the masterclasses start at 5.30pm.
Tickets should be booked in advance at www.eventbrite.com/cc/everyday-creatives-masterclasses-2743889