Creative masterclasses with industry professionals launched to inspire young people in Wigan

Artists, writers and film-makers will be among those taking part in a new programme helping young people in Wigan to get creative.

Everyday – an arts organisation in Wigan town centre – is running a new initiative called Everyday Creatives, which aims to give people aged 15 to 25 opportunities to gain experience in creative workplaces, develop arts leadership skills and enjoy creative and cultural activities.

It is being run with support from Wigan Council and all of the events and activities in the programme are completely free.

Wigan poet, performer and author Louise Fazackerley will share her experiences in a creative masterclass

The first series of events will run over the next few months and will be Everyday Creatives Masterclasses, featuring practitioners and professionals working in creative careers.

They will share their experiences, answer questions and conduct workshops.

The programme of events is:

Thursday, November 30, film-makers from Wigan-based Northern Heart Films

Thursday, December 14, writer and performer Louise Fazackerley

Thursday, January 11, creatives panel with Louise Robson, Keisha Thomson, Jonny Davenport and Wigan Council's culture team

Thursday, February 8, collage artist Alice Thickett, aka Keith Bloody Mary

Thursday, March 14, visual artist Ella Louise Jones

An Everyday spokesman said: “We're thrilled about the events and guests we have lined up. They are really inspiring individuals and we're hoping the participants will think so too.”

The events are free to attend and will be held in the community room at The Old Courts, on Crawford Street, Wigan.

They will begin at 5pm with drinks, free pizza and networking opportunities, before the masterclasses start at 5.30pm.