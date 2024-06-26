Wigan and Leigh – Creative Arts
1. Creative Arts End of Year Show
Students from Wigan and Leigh College showcase their work in an impressive Creative Arts End of Year Show.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Creative Arts End of Year Show
Fashion students showcased their work on the catwalk.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Creative Arts End of Year Show
Students setting up ready for the exhibition at The Edge.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Creative Arts End of Year Show
Creative work on display.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
