Creative students' work on show at exhibition

By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Students from Wigan and Leigh College showcased their work in an impressive Creative Arts End of Year Show. The work of students studying fashion, photography, gaming, graphics, art and design has been on display at The Edge, Wigan.

Wigan and Leigh – Creative Arts

1. Creative Arts End of Year Show

Fashion students showcased their work on the catwalk.

2. Creative Arts End of Year Show

Students setting up ready for the exhibition at The Edge.

3. Creative Arts End of Year Show

Creative work on display.

4. Creative Arts End of Year Show

