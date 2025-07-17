Cricket in Wigan over the decades: summer picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
The weather may have taken a turn for the worse for cricketers this week but the country is still buzzing after England’s epic win against India at Lord’s on Monday.

So here is a seasonal dip into the Wigan Today picture archives for pictures of local cricketing teams, action and events from over several decades.

1. Cricketing pictures from Wigan's past

. Photo: STAFF

2. West Indian and Lancashire cricket legend Clive Lloyd under the bats held by Warren Aspinall, right, Everton and ex-Wigan Athletic striker, and Gordon Bennett, captain for the day, before Lloyd's testimonial match at Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club in June 1986

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. A Highfield batsman is clean bowled by Orrell Red Triangle in a drawn match in the Southport League in 1996

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Leigh Centurions v Leigh Cricket Club charity game in aid of Cardiac Risk in the Young. The Centurions team lines up

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

News you can trust since 1853
