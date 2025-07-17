So here is a seasonal dip into the Wigan Today picture archives for pictures of local cricketing teams, action and events from over several decades.
1. Cricketing pictures from Wigan's past
. Photo: STAFF
2. West Indian and Lancashire cricket legend Clive Lloyd under the bats held by Warren Aspinall, right, Everton and ex-Wigan Athletic striker, and Gordon Bennett, captain for the day, before Lloyd's testimonial match at Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club in June 1986
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. A Highfield batsman is clean bowled by Orrell Red Triangle in a drawn match in the Southport League in 1996
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Leigh Centurions v Leigh Cricket Club charity game in aid of Cardiac Risk in the Young. The Centurions team lines up
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.