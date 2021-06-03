Crowdfunder is set up for popular Wigan club's repairs

Stubshaw Cross Community and Sports Club

A popular community club has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to help it carry out “vital” repairs.

Stubshaw Community and Sports Club is well-loved in Ashton and is used for a range of different events in the area.

Like many other venues of its kind, it has struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now that it has opened its doors once again, it is looking for funds to fix its roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Walter Street club said it “desperately” needed to do something about the roofing which it said leaks most weeks and impacts on the whole of the venue.

In a fundraising page, it said: “The appeal is designed to raise urgently needed funds to progress with essential roofing work.

“We recognise that roofing may not be on peoples priorities but this work will ensure that the availability of the club can be sustained for future generations.

“We want to move the club forward and over the years have invested a lot of time and energy to keep the club going, many other clubs we have sadly seen close, we do not want this to happen to Stubshaw.

“Over the years the roof has been patched up many times and now it is impacting on the whole of the club with leaks appearing most weeks, we desperately need to do something about it!

“We want to take the club forward, this is your club for your community and are keen to expand so the community can make use of this great resource.”

In pre-Covid times, the club would host annual bonfire nights, family fun days, weddings, birthdays, christenings, funerals, charity nights and dance and fitness groups.

As well as this, it is a venue for mother toddle groups, sporting events, friendship groups, bingo, karaoke, local interest groups, church support and general social use.

It added: “As this year has proven, community assets like the community and sports club are so important for safe and healthy social activities.

“Thank you so much for your support.”

Coun Danny Fletcher, who represents Ashton on Wigan Council, called on people to support the club.

He said: “It is part of the community and it’s been there as long as I can remember in some form.

“The club is the only meeting point in the Stubshaw area of Ashton.

“I’d fully support the club in everything they do to raise money.”

So far £145 has been raised for the venue.

To donate money to the club, search for Stubshaw Cross Community Club project 2021 on the Crowdfunder website.