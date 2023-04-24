News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
4 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
5 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Curtain about to go up on a Wigan musical theatre extravaganza

The final touches are now being put to a Wigan performance brimful of showstoppers from the West End, Broadway and silver screen.

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Wigan Musical Theatre Group will be presenting an ambitious and highly entertaining programme titled Musical Dreams at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Swinley, for three nights running.

There will be songs from global hit shows including Annie, Oliver!, The King and I, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Schools struggle to cope as the number of special educational needs diagnoses in...
The cast of Musical DreamsThe cast of Musical Dreams
The cast of Musical Dreams
Most Popular

A spokeswoman said: “We are very excited to be presenting this musical revue with very popular tunes.

"Many of the most popular musicals of all time feature and we are certain there will be plenty of audience favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Musical Dreams runs from Wednesday to Friday, April 26 to 28 with each performance given at 7.30pm.

Tickets, which are priced £10 and £9 for concessions, can be ordered in advance by ringing 0759 850 8004, e-mailing [email protected] or from any society member.

..
.
..
.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
..
.
..
.
..
.
..
.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
..
.
..
.
..
.
Related topics:WiganWest EndTickets