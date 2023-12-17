News you can trust since 1853
CUTE: 21 moggies and pooches still looking for their furever home ahead of Christmas

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for 21 pets currently available for adoption before Christmas.
By Matt Pennington
Published 17th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.

A three year old female American Bulldog, originally a stray so history is unknown. She has been fine with people but a pet free household will be needed

1. Maxine

A four year old male American Bulldog, Spot arrived at the home as a stray so his history is unknown. In need of an owner that can provide him with a little bit more training

2. Spot

Approximately a three to four year old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier/American Bulldog type mix. Rosie was abandoned and would require a quiet, pet free, adult only home where she can settle

3. Rosie

A three to four year old female medium sized cross breed. She is lively and will pull on the lead so would benefit from a bit of training but has been good natured with staff

4. Marina

