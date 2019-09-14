Cycling fans cheer on Tour of Britain last leg through Wigan

Cycling fans turned out in force to welcome the country’s biggest professional bike race to the borough.

The final 165km stage of the OVO Tour of Britain 2019 raced through all 10 Greater Manchester boroughs today (Saturday), having started in Scotland a week earlier.

And the peloton whizzed through Haigh, Aspull, Hindley, Hindley Green, Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley along its route to the finish line in Manchester city centre.

Cheering spectators lined the streets, particularly surrounding Haigh Hall, patiently waiting for a fleeting glimpse of the riders as they rode through Wigan just after 2pm.

Homegrown talent Matt Holmes, who rides for Madison Genesis, was one of the cyclists taking part in the Tour of Britain - his fifth entry into the race.

Ahead of the race, the 25-year-old said he was aiming to “put on a show” for the crowds, and was relishing the chance to ride on the same roads he used to train on.

This year’s finale was the first to end in Manchester - the home of British Cycling, - since the opening leg of the first modern tour which took place in 2004.