A picture taken of a cyclist ignoring a Wigan borough bike lane has sparked a debate about the costly facilities’ worth.

Over the last decade and more, millions of pounds have been spent in Wigan and Greater Manchester, creating cycle lanes, often at the expense of road space for motorised vehicles in order to encourage more people to use healthier modes of transport and reduce pollution.

But as this image taken this week in Leigh by Quinton Smith shows, not all users of two-wheelers are appreciative of the facilities created for them.

His heavily ironic comment accompanying the picture was: “Cycle path in Leigh being used wisely!”

It is not an unfamiliar scene. While many have embranced Transport for Greater Manchester’s Bee Network – which not only aims to connect better all parts of the city region through public transport, but also improve conditions for walkers and cyclists – others are left wondering whether it’s worth all the outlay.

Darren Cunliffe from Newtown said: “I pay my taxes like everyone else and see quite a bit of them spent on creating cycle lanes.

"But you drive your car down Robin Park Road, which was narrowed to make room for one, and you hardly see anyone cycling down them.

"In fact you’re more likely to see them on the highway.

"I admire the desire to get more people on bikes and reduce road traffic, but while you see more cyclists on towpaths than before, it’s hardly like Amsterdam round here when it comes to using roadside cycle lanes. Users are still pretty rare.”

One issue for cyclists using lanes is the stop-start nature of progress.

Cyclist Jim Crooke from Shevington said: “I do use cycle lanes but sometimes they impede your journey.

"If you’re following one along a main road, you have to stop, like a pedestrian, at every side road, whereas if you stay on the road, you just breeze along with the cars, so it’s difficult not to be tempted to go on the road.

"It is good to have lanes though because it can be pretty frightening with lots of heavy motorised traffic around you.”

Another cyclist, Shelley Dean from Hindley said: “It’s sad that people aren’t using these cycle lanes. They are there for a good reason and they could save lives.”