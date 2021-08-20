Cyclists riding from Wigan to Wolverhampton to raise money for homelessness charity

The cyclists rode from Wigan to Wolverhampton

The 20 riders, from Midlands logistic firm Pallet-Track, raised nearly £8,000 so far, as they took on the challenge over the weekend of 7 and 8 August in support of St Basils.

Caroline Green, who is the CEO of the company, was one of the riders who made the trip from their northern hub in Ashton-In Markfield to Bilston.

She said: “The conditions were incredibly bad. We had biblical rain throughout the first days, and it was pouring again on the second. We encountered punctures and plenty of challenges but everyone completed the ride with a smile on their face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The riders were raising money for a homelessness charity

“We’re delighted to finish the event, come rain or shine, for a fantastic cause.”

St Basils, which provides help for young people who are homeless or are at risk of becoming so, is Pallet-Track’s nominated charity for 2021, and is the sole beneficiary of all its fundraising efforts.

Barrie Hodge, who is the charity’s head of fundraising and communications, states he is grateful to all of the people who took part and helped to raise the money.

He said: “The commitment to keep going during that horrendous weather was just amazing to see. I’ve honestly never cycled in weather as bad as that before, and I’m from Scotland.