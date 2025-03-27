Loved ones have paid moving tribute to Wigan Athletic superfan Darren Orme and thanked all those who joined the search to find him before this week’s tragic discovery.

The 54-year-old vanished on the evening of Wednesday March 5, prompting a major police investigation and also a huge public response involving search parties, flyers, banners and appeals.

Sadly, 19 days later, Darren’s body was found not far from the Brick Community Stadium which he had loyally attended over the years.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Last night (Wednesday March 26), his family posted a heartbreaking statement on social media, addressing much of it to Darren himself.

It reads: “Words cannot express just how heartbroken we are right now, knowing you’re no longer with us, knowing we’ll never hear your voice again, or give you one more hug.

"As we try to comprehend what life without you means, we want to take a few minutes to say goodbye.

"You were the light of our family, the best of us in every way.

"You completed every birthday, Christmas and family party with your jokes and infectious laughter, and who can forget the football commentary that we will now miss dearly.

"You would even watch Wigan Warriors if it meant more time with us, and I'm sure many who knew you know you were a Latics man through and through.

"You would always call almost every day just to say hello or tell us somethign random - if it was the landline we knew it was you!

"We will spend the rest of our lives waiting on texts about the clocks changing and Latics scores that we know will never come.

"You were always so proud of Nathan and myself, none of our achievements went over your head, and we want you to know that we were just as proud of you, and looked up to you in so many ways.

"Steve loved you like a brother, and always looked forward to pub nights with you in the Cherries.

"Also, I think it goes without saying that you meant the world to Ali and Uncle Alan, who love you so much.

"Don't worry, we can never fill the space you've left, but we will make sure Alan is okay, and always talk to him about Latics, just for you.

"Then when he's ready, we will be sat in the stadium with him where you should be, keeping our family's connection there that you helped to create.

"There's so much more we want to say to you, but we'll keep that between us.”

The statement also offers thanks to those who helped in the search, not least Wigan and Leigh Police and especially Insp Lee Shaw. They also said they owed gratitude to Harry Bristow and the Brickmakers Arms through whom most family news and search updates were issued.

It added: “Not only have you been a strength for our family, but you made a friend in Darren and gave him a safe space that he always loved going to.” Other people who helped with searches and were particularly close to Darren are also thanked and so too are the people of Wigan.

The family said: “We have been utterly overwhelmed to see the love for Darren in our community, and the support we've had has been immense.

"To everyone who took part in the searches, shared on social media, and who've already paid their respects, we are eternally grateful for you and we love you all as Darren did.

"Wigan Athletic and also Wigan Warriors, both clubs have been absolutely amazing, and we are so touched at what you have done for Darren.”

It concludes: “We love you so much and will miss you always, Ellie, Ali, Steve, Nathan and Uncle Al.”