The funeral of a Wigan Athletic fan, whose disappearance last month sparked a huge police and public search, will take place later this month, family have announced.

And it will be preceded by a “final journey” around Darren Orme’s beloved Brick Community Stadium to which everyone is invited to join.

The Beech Hill 54-year-old vanished on the evening of Wednesday March 5, sparking near unprecedented search operations by family, fellow supporters and well-wishers as well as the police.

Tragcially, on March 24, Darren’s body was fecovered from the canal close to the stadium.

Darren Orme

His funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Thursday April 24 at Wigan Parish Church.

A notice posted by the Brickmakers Arms in Springfield read: “Darren’s family invite you to join them at 12 noon as they’ll take Darren on his final journey around the Brick Community Stadium.

"Everyone is invited to join the family at the Brick Community Stadium after the funeral service to continue sharing memories of Darren.”

At the opening of his inquest last week, the coroner was told that Darren, who lived alone, had expressed wishes to end his own life after being made redundant, and his disappearance was treated as “high risk” when reported to the police.

Officers have expressed their gratitude to all those caring people who joined the search.

And in a statement issued through the police last week, his loved ones said: “Darren was a loving brother with a beautiful and infectious smile, he was truly the glue that held our family together.

“He had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul, he always saw the good in everyone. He was confident yet quirky but also vulnerable in his own way. He possessed a playful and mischievous character.

“Darren loved his football, and he was a passionate Wigan Athletic fan. We've always described Darren as Latics royalty, and these past few weeks have really shown our family just how much he means to our community.

“The messages of support and efforts to search for him have been truly amazing.”

“Darren meant the absolute world to us, he will be greatly missed by his family and all of us that knew and loved him.”