And now the man himself has signed her work and she has raised the grand total of £1,024.

Evie Mayren spent her summer holidays writing The Teeny Tiny Plumber.The Standish six-year-old then published the story to raise vital funds for the two charities which helped her family when her younger sister Martha had to spend time in intensive care in January 2021.

After the book was published and sent off to be sold, Britain's Got Talent judge and award-winning children's author David even got in touch with Evie to say he had read her book.

Author of 'The Teeny Tiny Plumber' six-year-old Evie Mayren raised £1,024 for Derian House where her younger sister Martha was treated

He also sent her a signed copy of his book Gangsta Granny to congratulate her.

Gangsta Granny tells the story of a boy named Ben who is bored after he is made to stay at his grandma’s house, little realising she was once an international jewel thief and has been plotting to steal the Crown Jewels.

Evie's mum Sarah, 36, who is a teacher, said: "When Martha was born she wasn't breathing and spent five weeks in intensive care.

"Derian House approached us and helped and have supported us since.

Evie Mayren with her book which she sold copies of and raised £1,024 for Derian House Children's Hospice

"Her prognosis was pretty bleak.

"They offered her a hydrotherapy pool, a special cinema and a smile garden which Evie also availed of and enjoyed."

She added: "Evie she loves going there as they always made a massive fuss over her so that she felt included."

Without spoiling the plot, Teeny Tiny Plumber depicts the story of a little girl who is a plumber and gets turned teenie tiny by a nasty witch.

TV personality and children's author David Walliams sent Evie a signed copy of his book 'Gangsta Granny' to congratulate her

The witch's drain gets blocked and she has to ask the little girl for help to which she agrees but on the condition that she reverses the spell.

Crediting the hospice for all they do, Sarah added: "It is full of some of the kindest, hardworking people I have ever met and we want to raise as much money as possible for this fantastic charity."