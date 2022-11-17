While Damian Turner had not taken any of the medications or illicit drugs at a high level, the combination of them proved to be fatal.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard the 54-year-old was “not a well man” and had left his job as a warehouse operative due to rheumatoid arthritis.

He also had asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and struggled to walk long distances without needing to rest.

Damian Turner

He had a “full social life” and would drink alcohol and take drugs while socialising, but his drug use increased when he stopped working.

His son Jon Turner believed he took drugs to “escape from his reality” of being in pain due to the various health problems, the inquest heard.

Mr Turner twice received support from drug and alcohol misuse service We Are With You last year, but on both occasions he ceased contact and relapsed.

He died at his home in Golborne on February 15, the court heard.

Tests carried out after his death showed he had taken a number of drugs, including cocaine, painkiller tramadol, sleeping pill zopiclone, anti-epilepsy medication gabapentin and tranquilizer alprazolam.

Toxicologist Julie Evans reported that Mr Turner had taken a “relatively low” amount of each drug, but the combination of them had proved to be fatal. She advised the possible toxic effect of cocaine alone should also be considered.

Consultant pathologist Dr Naveen Sharma, who conducted a post-mortem examination, found he died from mixed drug toxicity.

A police investigation was carried out as procedure, with no third party involvement or suspicious circumstances identified, the court heard.

Coroner Peter Sigee concluded Mr Turner’s death was drug-related.

He said: “He had various medical conditions which limited his quality of life and caused him significant pain. Mr Turner was known to consume illicit substances as part of his coping mechanism for these conditions.