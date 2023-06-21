News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Defibrillator now available in emergencies thanks to efforts of Wigan community

Members of a Wigan community have pulled together to secure a potentially life-saving device.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Residents and visitors to Spring View now have emergency access to a defibrillator via 999, which can be used to restart the heart of someone having a cardiac arrest.

Read More
Tragic death of 'independent' Wigan man after falling from wheelchair on shoppin...

Abram ward councillors Martyn Smethurst, Nazia Rehman and Eunice Smethurst worked with local residents, business owner Paul Aaron from Go-Local Spring View, and Spring View Cricket Club to secure the device.

The defibrillator is now available in Spring ViewThe defibrillator is now available in Spring View
The defibrillator is now available in Spring View
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The councillors used funding from their Brighter Borough annual grant for the project.

Related topics:WiganResidents