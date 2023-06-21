Defibrillator now available in emergencies thanks to efforts of Wigan community
Members of a Wigan community have pulled together to secure a potentially life-saving device.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Residents and visitors to Spring View now have emergency access to a defibrillator via 999, which can be used to restart the heart of someone having a cardiac arrest.
Abram ward councillors Martyn Smethurst, Nazia Rehman and Eunice Smethurst worked with local residents, business owner Paul Aaron from Go-Local Spring View, and Spring View Cricket Club to secure the device.
The councillors used funding from their Brighter Borough annual grant for the project.