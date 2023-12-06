A grieving family will have to wait to find out what happened to their son as an inquest into his death was postponed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Lewin, 16, died after getting into difficulty in the water at East Quarry, in Appley Bridge, on July 9, 2022.

He was the third person to to lose his life there – 13-year-old Marsh Green schoolboy Miracle Godson died in 2015 while swimming in the water, while 17-year-old Craig Croston, from Platt Bridge, died there in 1999.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lewin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pre-inquest review has been held at Preston Coroner’s Court ahead of a full hearing, which was scheduled for Friday, January 5.

But with more work needed to be done ahead of the inquest, it is now not expected to be heard until later in 2024.

After Jamie’s death, his mother Steph Lewin said: “Jamie was a promising boxer who loved life and had so much to look forward to. He was so loved by everyone.

"He touched so many people’s lives in such a short time, he really did spread himself far. He really was one in a million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so happy I was his mum. He was only 16 and so full of life and so happy.”

People living near East Quarry have been calling for action to prevent more accidents at the site.

Earlier this year, it was reported that owner Maybrook Group wanted to drain it and fill it with imported waste materials, turning it into a shallow lake.

With 60 HGV deliveries per weekday, it was estimated it would take five years for the project to be completed.