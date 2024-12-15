A Wigan teacher is the inspiration for a spectacular Christmas lights display.

Dave Robertson has covered his home with dancing decorations – 16,503 fairy lights programmed to switch on and off in sequence to Christmas songs and party tunes.

The software company project manager spent three years working on the programming, before debuting the fantastic display at his home on Merlin Close, in Heapey, Chorley, last year.

Retired teacher Jan Ashley, who died in September

He raised just over £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for the treatment his wife Tracey received at Rosemere Cancer Centre following a diagnosis of breast cancer in January 2023.

This year the lights are back and the first Christmas show was dedicated to his neighbour Jan Ashley, a retired teacher who worked at St John’s CE Primary School, Pemberton, for 35 years. She died of secondary breast cancer in September.

Dave said: “Tracey and I got to know Jan and her husband Al really well through last year’s lights. We learned of Jan’s Rosemere connection and, in fact, we met lots of people with Rosemere connections we hadn’t been aware of.

“The 1st December would have been Jan’s 60th birthday so it seemed fitting to make our first show a tribute to her. Al, who I am grateful to for the help he gave me putting up the lights, has also agreed to our making this year’s fund-raising for Rosemere in Jan’s memory.”

Visitors enjoy the dancing Christmas lights at Dave Robertson's home

Shows starts at 7pm every Friday and Saturday throughout December and last approximately 45 minutes.

Friday’s show is a Christmas extravaganza, with lights dancing to favourite festive songs, while Saturday’s playlist is pure party.

Dave has added a remote jukebox option, where visitors who go between 5pm and 8pm on other days can select a favourite song for the lights to dance to especially for them.

At other times, Dave will keep his lights dancing in silent disco mode so as not disturb his neighbours.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fund-raiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “I have never seen light shows as intricate and awe-

inspiring as Dave’s shows. You have to go and watch.

“We are extremely grateful to Dave for supporting us in memory of his lovely neighbour Jan."

Donations can be made using a QR code on a plaque outside Dave’s home or online at www.justgiving.com/page/david-robertson-xmaslights2024.