Deliveroo reveals the most popular dishes that people are ordering in Wigan

Barry Howard and Zoe Clarke from The Fish at Goose Green

Deliveroo, which has now been in Wigan for two years, has revealed the most popular food that people are ordering.

The delivery chain's data analysis has shown that Wiganers seem to like a traditional favourite the most - the most popular dish is cod from The Fish at Goose Green.

And the second choice is Boneless Banquet from KFC, egg friend rice courtesy of Mr Wang's restaurant, Burger King's Bacon Double Cheese XL meal and more unusually, a five pack of bananas from ALDI.

Mr Wang's restaurant in Frog Lane

The delivery chain has also said that Friday night is the most popular time for locals to order food.

Since its launch in the town two years ago, more than 60 restaurants have signed up to the platform, and 60 per cent of its restaurant partners are local independents.

Harison Foster, regional director for the UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Wigan over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”