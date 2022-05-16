New data from the delivery company reveals that Friday at 7.30pm is the most popular day and time for Wiganers to order from it.

Further data has shown locals love Italian food the most, followed by British and Greek.

More than 60 per cent of Deliveroo partners are independent, creating food success stories across the town since its launch in it three years ago, where more than 340 restaurants have now signed up to its platform.

The service has also created work for more than 1,070 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food to your door within 30 minutes.

Ben Lacey, Regional Director for Deliveroo UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Wigan over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

Let’s see what food tickles the town’s tastebuds the most:

1. Margherita from Rudy's Pizza

2. Carvery for one from Toby Carvery

3. Chicken Souvlaki from Greek Traditional Souvlaki

4. Boneless Banquet from KFC