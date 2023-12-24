Demand for allotments in Wigan revealed with 1,800 would-be gardeners on waiting list

Green-fingered residents are struggling to secure space to grow vegetables due to the huge demand for allotments in Wigan.

More people have been interested in growing their own produce in recent years, amid an interest in organic food and the need to save money in the cost-of-living crisis.

But with some residents not having access to a garden, such as those living in terraced houses or flats, the only green space for growing fruit and vegetables is an allotment.

A request to Wigan Council under the Freedom of Information Act revealed it has 47 allotments across Wigan, which consist of 615 plots.

As of October 1, 600 of these plots were allocated to gardeners – meaning just 15 were vacant.

There were 1,802 people on the waiting list – which breaks down to 120 people waiting for each 15 empty space – and the list remained open for people to join.

Andrew Moakes is a member of Forest Fold Allotments in Shevington and helped to set up an allotment on Vicarage Lane due to the number of people on the waiting list.

He said: “I know I’m biased, but I always think we should have more allotments. I know there are quite a few dotted around Wigan, but I don’t think you can have too many. The fact there are so many people on the waiting list is proof they are wanted.”

Mr Moakes, who is chairman of Shevington Garden Club, says there are many reasons why people want a plot, including to boost their mental health and a chance to do something outside their home.

He said: “You can grow your own produce and you know where it’s come from and what’s been sprayed on it or not sprayed on it. You also have the camaraderie and the social side of it. You get all walks of like on an allotment.”

Keith Moss has a plot off Balcarres Avenue in Whelley, where he grows all kinds of produce, including potatoes, cabbage, leeks, sprouts and onions.

He was previously secretary and treasurer of Balcarres Allotment Society, which took control of the site from the council in an asset transfer in 2018.

He said: “There is a lot of demand for plots. I think it’s the cost of living, but it also gets you out of the house and keeps you active.”

James Winterbottom, the council’s director of strategy and innovation, said demand for allotments comes in “cycles” and there was a rise during the pandemic, which has contributed to longer waiting lists.

He said: “Our allotment strategy combines the direct management of plots with other initiatives, such as community asset transfers, to increase the opportunities available.

“We have leased two more sites to community groups in 2023, taking the total number leased to nine, and we have continued to support community food growing projects such as those at Alexandra Park, Mesnes Park and Pennington Hall Park.