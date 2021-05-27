Demand for family homes in Wigan rises by 38% as lockdown eases

A leading property website has revealed that buyer demand for family homes in Wigan has risen sharply

Zoopla, the UK’s most comprehensive property destination, said the increase in demand was further amplified by the announcement of the extension of the stamp duty holiday to the end of September and the rapid progress of the vaccine roll-out.

Demand for two and three bedroom homes in Wigan, perfect for local families who have children back at school, has risen by 38% in the last eight weeks, with an average price of £152,000. This represents an increase on Wigan’s average property price, as revealed by Zoopla’s House Price Index.

In April, the Index revealed that the average house price in Wigan is now £134,800, with prices rising by 6.3% in the last 12 months. The data also showed prices in Wigan have increased cumulatively by 21.8% in the past five years.

Wigan was also recently named the fastest moving market in England and Wales, with properties taking an average of just 26 days from being listed to sold subject to contract.

Family homes currently for sale in Wigan include a beautiful three-bed semi-detached house on Redbrook Road (£145,000), situated just a four minute drive from Hawkley High School, one of the best schools in the area. Other properties include a two-bed semi-detached house on Wiltshire Place (£125,000) located along Wiltshire Place and a beautifully-presented three-bed cottage on Church Street (£150,000) located a one minute drive from the Ofsted outstanding-rated Westfield Community School.

Wigan’s booming property market has also seen a rise in demand for four and five bedroom homes since March, which have an average asking price of £273,000. Perfectly placed for commuting to Manchester, Liverpool and other key cities in the UK, the town’s excellent schools make it a great choice for families experiencing a return to normality following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Property expert Stuart Matthews, Managing Director at leading Greater Manchester estate agency Miller Metcalfe, said: “Since the schools reopened, we’ve seen a surge in demand for family homes in Wigan and nearby towns. Parents are grabbing the opportunities presented by the lifting of lockdown restrictions to seek more space. Wigan is a fantastic place for families to live, with its proximity to cities like Manchester and access to beautiful rural areas, and we’re expecting demand to keep rising as we head towards the end of the stamp duty holiday in September.”

Gráinne Gilmore, Head of Research at Zoopla, said: “More families in Wigan took the opportunity of the kids going back to school to look for a new home, and that has had a big impact on demand for homes - with demand for two and three bed homes across Wigan rising by 38%.