News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Details of Wigan and Leigh's Remembrance Sunday parades and ceremonies revealed

Services and processions will take place across Wigan borough as residents unite to mark Remembrance Sunday.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor will attend proceedings at Wigan and Leigh, respectively.

Meanwhile, a number of commemorative events will be taking place across the borough’s district centres and townships.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, lead cabinet member for the Armed Forces, said: “We are proud that our services across the borough are well-attended and we are sure this year will be no different.

Flashback to last year's Wigan Remembrance Sunday parade

Most Popular

“Remembrance Sunday will always remain an important date in our calendar as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Read More
Victim of Wigan stalker who bugged her car tells of the devastating affect he ha...

“Through the armed forces covenant, the council is committed to supporting veterans and the armed forces in our communities. Our support for Remembrance Sunday is a key part of that.”

In Wigan, a procession will leave the Town Hall in Library Street at 10.30am and will proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street to the War Memorial in All Saints' Gardens.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The two minutes silence will be observed at 11am with wreath laying taking place afterwards. A ceremony will then be held within the Parish Church.

In Leigh, the parade will assemble at Marsh Gymnasium, Ullswater Street, at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am to the Cenotaph in Church Street

Gardens via Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street and Church Street.

A service and wreath-laying will take place at the Cenotaph.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Remembrance Day events are also scheduled in Abram, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Aspull, Atherton, Golborne, Hindley, Ince, Lowton, Platt Bridge, Shevington, Standish and Tyldesley.

WiganYvonne KlieveMayorDeputy MayorLeigh