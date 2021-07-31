Diner helps as man has cardiac arrest in cafe

The man and his partner were visiting Uncle Ste’s Diner in Leigh on Wednesday morning when he suddenly became unwell.

Laura Croft, a partner in the cafe, said: “His girlfriend said he went to stand up and he felt a bit light-headed so he sat back down. She said he had the menu in his hand and scrunched it up. She thought he was messing about. He just fell forward then.”

Laura’s partner Connor Hughes called 999 and a customer started to perform CPR on the poorly man.

The incident happened at Uncle Ste's Dinner. Pic: Google Street View

She said: “He didn’t stop giving him CPR until the ambulance arrived. He was absolutely fantastic.

“I’m not great in a situation like that and I would panic, so I’m very glad he was there.”

Paramedics arrived and treated the man at the Railway Road diner before taking him to hospital.

A relative later phoned the cafe to let Laura know he was stable in hospital, while the man who carried out CPR also phoned to check on him.

He revealed he had previously saved someone using CPR and had also had a heart attack himself.

Laura said: “It was a great thing that he did and I can’t thank him enough. There’s definitely a free breakfast here for him.”

Laura and Connor are both now planning to sign up for first aid courses, in case another emergency happens at the diner in future.

She said: “It’s something we need to do. A first aider in the area is going to be a good thing.”