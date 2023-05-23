News you can trust since 1853
Dinosaurs take over Wigan's Haigh Woodland Park

Dinosaurs have been spotted roaming around Jurassic (Haigh Woodland) Park.
By Sian Jones
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 07:44 BST

The three-hour-long Dino Days event is one of the largest gatherings of theatrical dinosaurs in the North West and was said to bigger and better than the previous year with bigger dino arena shows, more walkabouts and interaction with the big dinosaurs

There was also performances by the Pre-He Men, the mad cap comedy Cavemen as well as chances to experience the giant Walking Talking Trees.

The event by Rentadinosaur Ltd featured a new stage show, allowing children to join in the song and dance numbers led by the Dino Days Singalong Cast and the Silly Spinosaurus.

An incredible day was topped off with the parade of dinosaurs

.

Devon McCarthy-Scarsbrook meets one of the dinosaurs and his keeper Will Stephens.

Devon McCarthy-Scarsbrook meets one of the dinosaurs and his keeper Will Stephens. Photo: Daniel Martino

