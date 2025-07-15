There are a few familiar faces, sports teams and a life drawing class among this little picture gallery dating from 30 years ago now in 1995.
We hope you enjoy them.
1. RETRO
Landlord of the Boars Head pub, Standish, Jim Parr, front, second left, at a re-union with former team mates from Rochdale Hornets Rugby League Club on Thursday 7th of September 1995. Jim who was born and bred in Wigan played a short while with his hometown club but spent the majority of his playing days at Rochdale where he was also captain. Photo: Frank Orrell
