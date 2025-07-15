Discover who was making Wigan news in 1995

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
There are a few familiar faces, sports teams and a life drawing class among this little picture gallery dating from 30 years ago now in 1995.

We hope you enjoy them.

Landlord of the Boars Head pub, Standish, Jim Parr, front, second left, at a re-union with former team mates from Rochdale Hornets Rugby League Club on Thursday 7th of September 1995. Jim who was born and bred in Wigan played a short while with his hometown club but spent the majority of his playing days at Rochdale where he was also captain.

Firemen serve up a good feed for hungry horse Samra after rescuing the pregnant mare from a swamp in Bickershaw on Wednesday 1st of November 1995.

The trophy winning Winstanley College soccer team squad in January 1995.

Cutting her cake to celebrate 40 years in the hairdressing business is 61 year old Pat Kenyon of Kenyon's Hairdressers, High Street, Standish, on Friday 17th of November 1995.

