1 . RETRO

Landlord of the Boars Head pub, Standish, Jim Parr, front, second left, at a re-union with former team mates from Rochdale Hornets Rugby League Club on Thursday 7th of September 1995. Jim who was born and bred in Wigan played a short while with his hometown club but spent the majority of his playing days at Rochdale where he was also captain. Photo: Frank Orrell