Dog groomers in Wigan: 17 of the highest rated according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 12th May 2024, 15:45 BST
If you are looking to give your much-loved pooch a pamper, Wigan has got a huge variety of independent dog grooming businesses from which to choose.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the highest rated dog groomers across the borough.

Each of these establishments was rated 4.5 or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are 17 of the highest rated dog groomers in Wigan.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 67 reviews

1. Anrich Vets dog grooming centre- Caroline Street, Wigan.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 67 reviews

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 25 reviews

2. Doggy Chop Shop- Exford Avenue, Wigan

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 25 reviews

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 73 reviews

3. Jackies Pawz and Clawz- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 73 reviews

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 41 reviews

4. Julies Wagg and Tail- Pottery Road, Wigan

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 41 reviews

