We’ve compiled a list of some of the highest rated dog groomers across the borough.
Each of these establishments was rated 4.5 or more out of five on Google.
In no particular order, these are 17 of the highest rated dog groomers in Wigan.
1. Anrich Vets dog grooming centre- Caroline Street, Wigan.
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 67 reviews Photo: MA
2. Doggy Chop Shop- Exford Avenue, Wigan
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 25 reviews Photo: submit
3. Jackies Pawz and Clawz- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 73 reviews Photo: submit
4. Julies Wagg and Tail- Pottery Road, Wigan
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 41 reviews Photo: submit
