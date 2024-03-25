Domestic abuse support receives a financial boost from Wigan Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investment of £150k announced as part of the local authority’s 2024/25 budget plans will keep the accommodation open for at least another 12 months.

The community-based sites help the council’s domestic abuse teams provide safe accommodation for vulnerable individuals who require urgent aid.

Councillor Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “These facilities are very important, and I was pleased to announce the £150k investment in my recent update to the full council at our budget setting meeting.

“Alongside our colleagues in the Community Safety Partnership, we are making significant progress in our concerted efforts to tackle domestic abuse.

“But when incidents do occur, it is vital that victims can access the wraparound support services that are available across our borough.”

Since its launch in 2020, Wigan Council’s award-winning Love Is Not Abuse campaign has made significant progress in raising awareness of the ‘red-flags’ of domestic abuse and signposting to the help available.

And a dedicated helpline was set up as part of the partnership work with the Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse service.

The partnership continues to provide much needed daily support to individuals and families with over 147 calls made to the service every week, and last year alone, the service supported 787 clients get the help they needed.

It is available for victims, family and friends who may have concerns about a loved one and professionals seeking advice.

Councillor Anderton added: “I would like to thank the dedicated officers across the council, our emergency service colleagues and the Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Service for the work they do to support victims.