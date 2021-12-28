Don't bin old laptops, says Wigan charity: give them to us!

If you've had a festive IT upgrade, please give the old kit to Wigan Rotary Club for refurbishment and re-use

The public request for the donation of old laptops was launched almost a year ago and proved a great success with over 100 youngsters receiving a refurbished machine.

However, there are still children who could benefit from their own laptop and Wigan Rotary Club is asking anyone who has a laptop they don’t need to contact them.

PresidenSanti Nandi said: “At this time of year we believe there may be people who will have received a new machine for Christmas and therefore may be in a position to donate their old one.

“We will take any laptop, and if suitable either arrange for a local IT firm to securely clear the existing data or if not install a new hard drive.

“If the laptop is unsuitable, it can be used it for spare parts.

“If you haven’t a machine to donate the project would be very grateful for money to cover the costs incurred in refurbishing ranging from £15 to £50 per machine’

If anyone can help us please either Email [email protected] or ring 07813 471000 to arrange collection.