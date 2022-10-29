Staff and youngsters from the Little Buddies play centre in town were on hand to scare everyone into remembering that we change from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time at 2am on Sunday October 30.

It means an extra hour in bed, lighter mornings for a while but it will also be going dark sooner in the evening.

From left: Micheala Collier, Georgie Nelson, 10, and Bev Collier-Nelson at Little Buddies Play Centre, Wigan, remind you to put your clocks back an hour this Hallowe'en weekend

On a more serious note new research has suggested that the clocks going back has a detrimental effect on mental health.

A report for window and door firm Origin found that those with low levels of natural light are three times more likely to believe their home is bad for their mental wellbeing and 18 per cent believe it is bad for their physical health.