Dozens turned out to Wigan town centre to light candles and lay flowers in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

A vigil organised by a Wigan LGBTQ+ group was held at the Face of Wigan, in Believe Square, to pay tribute to the teenager, who was a transgender girl fatally stabbed in Culcheth’s Linear Park on February 11.

The Wigan event was one of many hosted across the UK and Ireland.

A further vigil is planned for 6.30pm today (Friday February 17) on Culcheth Village Green, just down the road from where she died.

A 15-year-old boy from Leigh and a 15-year-old girl from Warrington have appeared before a Liverpool Crown Court judge charged with her murder.

1 . Brianna Ghey vigil . Photo: BYOU+ Photo Sales

2 . wwig-15-02-23-Brianna Ghey-NWUpload.jpg The late Brianna Ghey Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Brianna Ghey vigil . Photo: BYOU+ Photo Sales

4 . Brianna Ghey vigil . Photo: BYOU+ Photo Sales