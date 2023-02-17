News you can trust since 1853
Dozens turn out to Wigan town centre vigil for Brianna Ghey

Dozens turned out to Wigan town centre to light candles and lay flowers in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago

A vigil organised by a Wigan LGBTQ+ group was held at the Face of Wigan, in Believe Square, to pay tribute to the teenager, who was a transgender girl fatally stabbed in Culcheth’s Linear Park on February 11.

The Wigan event was one of many hosted across the UK and Ireland.

A further vigil is planned for 6.30pm today (Friday February 17) on Culcheth Village Green, just down the road from where she died.

A 15-year-old boy from Leigh and a 15-year-old girl from Warrington have appeared before a Liverpool Crown Court judge charged with her murder.

Photo: BYOU+

The late Brianna Ghey

Photo: UGC

Photo: BYOU+

Photo: BYOU+

