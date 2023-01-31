Heavy plant machinery is pictured tearing into the walls of Wigan’s Galleries shopping centre as demolition work starts on a new front.

Market Street is now a focal point of the wrecking machines pulling apart the red brick mall.

Latest pictures have been taken by Wigan Today photographer and readers Tony Porter and Brian King, the latter of whom also provided a picture he took of The Galleries when they were being built in the late 1980s!

The demolition is set to continue into the middle of next year with the Market Hall last to go so that traders will have a newly-built hall to move into.

By 2025 the plan is to have a new £130m complex including leisure, hospitality and accommodation features as well as retail.

The Galleries is being flattened because large parts of it have been unused for years as retail habits change.

There has been opposition to the project though, not least from those who think the mall could have been repurposed as it blends in so well with the surrounding townscape.

