Driver wants to identify 'very strange object' falling from the sky in Wigan

Deborah Hatton contacted Wigan Today to share photographs and videos of the item she saw as she drove along Bickershaw Lane, from Hindley to Platt Bridge, at 9.30pm on Saturday.

She said: "I saw what looked like a V-shape object falling vertically from the sky then all of a sudden it turned right, like in a boomerang direction, and was as if it had been steered to fall at an angle. Then it left a trail of thick black smoke.

"I can’t explain it, would love to know what it was, was very strange. The pictures couldn’t pick up what I could see, such a shame."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The object was photographed on Saturday evening

Did you see it. Do you know what it is?

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

The object can be seen in the sky