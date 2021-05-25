Driver wants to identify 'very strange object' falling from the sky in Wigan
A motorist has appealed for help to identify a V-shaped object in the sky, which she spotted as she drove through Wigan.
Deborah Hatton contacted Wigan Today to share photographs and videos of the item she saw as she drove along Bickershaw Lane, from Hindley to Platt Bridge, at 9.30pm on Saturday.
She said: "I saw what looked like a V-shape object falling vertically from the sky then all of a sudden it turned right, like in a boomerang direction, and was as if it had been steered to fall at an angle. Then it left a trail of thick black smoke.
"I can’t explain it, would love to know what it was, was very strange. The pictures couldn’t pick up what I could see, such a shame."
Did you see it. Do you know what it is?
